WWE honors Ivan Koloff with Hall of Fame induction; wrestling legend shares emotional reaction (Exclusive)

WWE recently announced that wrestling legend Ivan Koloff will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. The star is one of many legends earning their rightful place in the annals of wrestling history.

"The Russian Bear" Ivan Koloff is best known for dethroning legendary wrestler Bruno Sammartino as the WWE Champion. On that fateful night on January 18, 1971, Koloff ended Bruno's historic seven-year reign, much to the shock of the fans gathered at Madison Square Garden. The legendary wrestler sadly passed away in 2017.

Reacting to the news of the induction, wrestling legend Nikita Koloff expressed his gratitude on social media, thanking the company for the recognition. He noted that the entire Koloff family was thrilled to hear that the legend would finally have the honor of being called a WWE Hall of Famer. Nikita also extended thanks to veteran wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter for his unwavering support for the family. His profound message suggested that the long-awaited recognition would go a long way to educate a new generation of wrestling fans about Ivan's legacy.

Ivan Koloff will join the likes of Kamala and Dory Funk Sr. in the Legacy wing of the Hall of Fame. Other stars being inducted this year include Triple H, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and the Natural Disasters. The Hall of Fame will also crown the inaugural Immortal Moment award to Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart for their WrestleMania 13 encounter.

Sportskeeda Wrestling extends its heartfelt congratulations to the entire Koloff family.

