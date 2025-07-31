WWE hopeful for 40-year-old star's 2026 return following SummerSlam (Exclusive) 

WWE appears to be hopeful of bringing back a 40-year-old superstar for a 2026 return run despite him not even being gone yet. This is ahead of his big match at SummerSlam 2025.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC gave an interesting update on the 40-year-old country music star Jelly Roll, who will make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2025, when he teams up with Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag team match.According to JoeyVotes and TC, WWE is hoping to bring Jelly Roll back into the fold at some point in early 2026, as the 40-year-old star will embark on a tour following SummerSlam 2025.Jelly Roll has made a huge impression in WWE since committing to a matchJelly Roll has received a lot of hype based on all the backstage reports. He seems to have a great rapport with the people in charge backstage in WWE, and his commitment goes way back, further than even his eventual agreement over a match at SummerSlam 2025.According to Jelly Roll in his interview on Stephanie McMahon's podcast, he got the itch to wrestle after getting involved in a segment last year at SummerSlam 2024, where he had a live performance as well as the official song for the second-biggest premium live event of the year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJelly Roll revealed to Stephanie McMahon that he simply asked Triple H if he could wrestle if he lost enough weight, and The Game agreed. Come WrestleMania 41, The Game complimented Jelly's weight loss but urged him to continue on his journey to better physical shape before solidifying a match. Eventually, things would work out.Jelly Roll's tag team partner, Randy Orton, even revealed that he had never seen anybody train as hard as the singer had to get into the wrestling business. It seems like the country music star has a level of respect for the business, which is likely inevitable after one takes bumps in the ring.It's going to be interesting to see how it all eventually plays out and if he exceeds expectations at SummerSlam 2025.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.