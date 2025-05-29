WWE icon Bayley breaks the internet

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to social media to share some extremely rare photos and videos. The Role Model is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

At WrestleMania 41, Bayley was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Ahead of the show, The Role Model was attacked by a mysterious person. A few days later, Becky Lynch revealed that she was the assailant. Following this, many expected the two stars to feud, but the former Women's Champion has not been seen on WWE TV since the vicious attack.

Amid her absence from television, Bayley recently took to Instagram to share some extremely rare photos and videos, rocking a bikini alongside some popular wrestling names, including Indi Hartwell, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Naomi. The star broke the internet with this post, as it received a large number of likes and comments.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Disco Inferno believes Bayley lost her value after becoming a part of Damage CTRL in WWE

During an edition of the K100 podcast, Disco Inferno said he believed Bayley had lost her value after she became a part of Damage CTRL and had not recovered yet.

The wrestling veteran added that The Role Model could easily get back to the top of the card in WWE because of her incredible in-ring and microphone abilities.

"The problem is, and the reason Bayley's lost value, is when she joined that Damage CTRL group, and her value just plummeted, and she hasn't really recovered back up to the spot where she needs to be, but she can easily get right back into that spot because she's a great worker and she cuts a good promo," he said.

Many expect Bayley to show up at Money in the Bank 2025. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Role Model's future.

