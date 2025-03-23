WWE icon Bayley renames an entire European city

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to social media to rename an entire European city. The Role Model joked in her post, renaming Amsterdam to "PAMsterdam" as her real-life name is Pamela Rose Martinez.

Despite losing the number one contender's match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez earlier this month, Bayley received a title opportunity from Lyra Valkyria on the latest edition of RAW. The Role Model didn't give a definitive answer and asked Valkyria to focus on her upcoming match against Rodriguez. She also mentioned that she would be keeping an eye on the bout on next week's red show.

The former Damage CTRL member recently took to Instagram to upload several photos from Amsterdam during WWE's European Tour. In her post's caption, The Role Model jokingly renamed the city to "PAMsterdam."

"PAMsterdam. I think I was born here," she wrote.

Former WWE writer believes Bayley "is gonna turn into Natalya"

During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo talked about Bayley's massive loss against Raquel Rodriguez in the number one contender's match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Russo said the Triple H-led creative team did not have anything left for The Role Model on WWE TV and were just putting her in matches without any plan, comparing her current run to Natalya's booking in recent times.

"It’s old and tired. You know who Bayley is gonna turn into? Bayley is gonna turn into Natalya. That’s when you have nothing whatsoever for the talent. You have nothing whatsoever, so you just put them out there to wrestle matches and the next thing you know, you got Natalya."

Check out the video below:

Bayley is one of the most decorated stars in World Wrestling Entertainment but her booking has not been great in recent times. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the star going into WrestleMania 41.

