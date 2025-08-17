  • home icon
  CM Punk appears at UFC 311; gets brutally roasted by fans

WWE icon CM Punk appears at UFC 311; gets brutally roasted by fans

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 17, 2025 08:19 GMT
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: Star's Instagram]

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently made a massive appearance at UFC 311. The Best in the World has a major history in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Since TKO Group Holdings acquired WWE and UFC, several stars have made appearances in each other's respective programming. CM Punk is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, mainly due to his accomplishments in the Stamford-based promotion. However, at one point in his career, The Second City Saint tried to test his skills in the UFC, where he failed miserably, and his MMA career ended after only two fights.

At UFC 311, the former World Heavyweight Champion made a huge appearance. Punk was in the crowd to watch the event. A fan uploaded a clip of his appearance, in which The Best in the World can be seen performing his GTS (Go To Sleep) gesture.

Check out the clip below:

Fans brutally roasted WWE star CM Punk after his appearance in UFC

Given CM Punk's lackluster UFC career, fans never miss a chance to make fun of it whenever they get the opportunity. After an X user uploaded the clip of Punk's appearance at UFC 311, other users took to the comments section to roast the WWE icon.

One fan wrote that they believed The Second City Saint should have been in an NXT equivalent of UFC. Another mentioned that if they were in Punk's place, they wouldn't go anywhere near the UFC.

A fan wrote that they were present in the crowd at UFC 311 and claimed that everyone in the arena was laughing at the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshots of fans' reactions to CM Punk's appearance at UFC 311
Screenshots of fans' reactions to CM Punk's appearance at UFC 311 [Image credit: FadeAwayMedia's X/Twitter handle]

CM Punk is all set to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship once again. He will lock horns with Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and LA Knight for the gold at Clash in Paris. It remains to be seen if Punk will become a world champion once again.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
