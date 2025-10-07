WWE icon drops MASSIVE Hall of Fame news!

A WWE icon has dropped massive news about their Hall of Fame induction. A few weeks ago, it was announced that six-time WWE Women's Champion and five-time TNA Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame.

The induction will take place at Bound For Glory on October 12 in Lowell, Massachusetts. Ever since the announcement, there has been speculation as to who will induct James into the Hall of Fame.

Now, in an interview with WrestlingNewsCo on The Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val, Mickie James revealed that she has picked former WWE and TNA Women’s Champion Lisa Marie Varon, known to fans as Victoria and Tara, for the honor.

"I did have time to think about it. You're going.to be happy. You're going to be pleased with this. Someone who was pretty synonymous with the whole introduction of hardcore country, and I think that we made some incredible historic moments together. And that would be our dear friend, Lisa Marie. I've asked her," she revealed.

James mentioned that Marie got emotional when she told her, and she was "bawling" in a voice note sent by her.

You can watch the interview below:

James and Marie had a feud over the Knockouts Championship during their time in TNA. Both women are significantly credited with revolutionizing women's wrestling and bringing a more hardcore style of wrestling to the female division.

Mickie James appeared in the Royal Rumble while being Knockouts Champion

In 2022, Mickie James was announced as a participant in the Women's Royal Rumble while being acknowledged as the Impact Knockouts World Champion.

This was the first instance of a current TNA/Impact Champion appearing in the Royal Rumble and the first direct crossover of any kind between TNA and WWE.

She entered the match at number 20 with the Knockouts Championship. She lasted just under 12 minutes before being eliminated by Lita.

