WWE icon Kelly Kelly reacts after The Rock shares heartbreaking update

The Rock recently shared a heartbreaking story on social media amid his absence from WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 41. It garnered a ton of reactions from fans and wrestling personalities, including WWE icon Kelly Kelly.

Ad

In a post on his Instagram account, The Final Boss revealed that he granted a wish to one of his young fans on March 11. He met a boy named Kane, whose wish was to meet the man who voiced Maui in the movie Moana.

Kane was battling an illness and sadly passed away a week later. The boy is survived by his parents, Charles and Christine, and twin brother Dennis, whom The Rock intends to meet in the future.

Ad

Trending

"He may have been quiet, but in his heart, Kane was just singing away…. To his parents, Charles and Christine, I’m so deeply sorry for your loss. Sending all my love, light and aloha. Stay strong. And lastly, to his twin brother, Dennis.. Man you’re an AWESOME brother and I can’t wait to shake your hand one day," the WWE legend wrote.

Ad

Ad

One of the wrestling personalities in the comments section was Kelly Kelly, who wrote that she was in tears after hearing the story and watching the heartbreaking video.

"I’m in tears right now," Kelly wrote.

Kelly Kelly's comment on The Rock's IG post. (Photo: Screengrabbed from @therock on IG)

The wish was made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The post has more than 250,000 likes and 4.9 million views on Instagram as of this writing.

Ad

The Rock has been absent from WWE since Elimination Chamber

At Elimination Chamber, John Cena shocked the world when he aligned with The Rock and turned heel on Cody Rhodes. Cena is set to challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Cena has explained his side and has been face-to-face with The American Nightmare three times on RAW. However, The Final Boss has not been seen in WWE during the build-up to the match, leaving fans wondering whether he'll be in Las Vegas in two weeks or not.

Ad

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, The Rock and Travis Scott are expected to make an appearance at WrestleMania 41. The plans for the two stars are reportedly under wraps, with the ultimate goal of helping Cena win his 17th WWE world title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More