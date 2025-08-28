WWE icon reacts after Rampage Jackson's son, Raja, controversially takes out wrestler

A popular WWE name recently took to social media to react to Rampage Jackson's son's controversy. Raja took out a wrestler at a pro wrestling event. The icon in question is none other than The Hurricane (aka Shane Helms).

During the August 23 KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, former UFC Champion Rampage Jackson's son, Raja, who is also an MMA fighter, brutally took out independent wrestler Syko Stu. Jackson's son went inside the ring while Stu was in the middle of a wrestling match and threw him to the ground before hitting several real punches on his face.

Since the brutal assault, Syko has been recovering in a hospital. WWE icon The Hurricane recently took to X/Twitter to give his thoughts on the situation. The real-life Shane Helms highlighted multiple scenarios on how Raja could have handled his grievances better.

"A 'receipt' in the ring is for sh*t that’s happened in the ring. If you got backstage beef, handle that sh*t backstage. If you got personal heat, handle that sh*t on personal time. 'Receipts' are not for settling personal grievances. If you were trained otherwise, your trainer is wrong," he wrote.

Syko Stu's peer, Douglas Malo, gave an update on his health after Rampage Jackson's son's attack

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Douglas Malo revealed that Syko Stu was recovering in the hospital, but he had some very serious facial injuries after Rampage Jackson's son, Raja, attacked him this past Saturday.

"[Syko Stu] remembers mostly what happened during the early parts of the day. He's talking a little bit. He's alert. He's still got some injuries that are very serious. Not, like, life-threatening serious, but, facial injuries, stuff like that," Malo said.

We at Sportskeeda wish Syko Stu a speedy recovery and hope he will return to the ring in better shape than ever.

