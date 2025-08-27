Major health update on Syko Stu following brutal Raja Jackson attack

Syko Stu's friend and fellow professional wrestler Douglas Malo provided a major update on the military veteran's health. The real-life Stuart Smith was hospitalized following a brutal attack at a recent wrestling event.

In a horrifying incident at Knokx Pro's show on Saturday, legendary MMA star Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, entered the ring and knocked Stu out and kept punching his face. Although the spot was planned, things escalated too far, and other wrestlers had to step in. Douglas Malo was the one who pulled Raja away from Stu.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Malo revealed that Syko Stu was alert and able to talk. However, he pointed out that the latter still suffered from extremely serious facial injuries.

"[Syko Stu] Remembers mostly what happened during the early parts of the day. He's talking a little bit. He's alert. He's still got some injuries that are very serious. Not, like, life-threatening serious, but, facial injuries, stuff like that," Malo said.

Malo noted that he was annoyed with what Raja did to Syko Stu, punching him in the face. He added that the 25-year-old tried to take him down as well. Malo opined that had Jackson been successful in double-legging him, he would have attacked him the same way also.

"I'm pi**ed at what he did to my friend. I'm pi**ed for him punching me in the face. I'm pi**ed for him that when I went to take him off and told him to calm down, he tried to double-leg me. If he would have double-legged me, he would have done the same thing to me that he did to Stu, you know?" added Malo. [H/T: TMZ]

You can check out Douglas Malo's comments in the video below:

WWE seemingly ends partnership with Knokx Pro after Raja Jackson assaults Syko Stu

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi owns Knokx Pro. The wrestling school entered a partnership with the Stamford-based promotion with the introduction of WWE ID. However, the Stamford-based company has distanced itself from Knokx Pro after the recent controversy.

After the incident, the official WWE ID Twitter/X account unfollowed KnokX Pro, its owner Rikishi, and head trainer The Black Pearl.

Knokx Pro also removed WWE ID affiliation from its social media branding, seemingly hinting that the global juggernaut had cut ties with the promotion.

