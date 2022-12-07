WWE Icon Ric Flair details "the most humiliating" moment of his wrestling career 

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently revealed what he thought was the most embarrassing in-ring moment of his 50-plus-year professional wrestling career.

In 1990, The Nature Boy wrestled for WCW at the company's biggest show of the year called Starrcade. He was up against his long-time rival Sting. After months of teasing a new character called the The Black Scorpion, WCW's plans fell through. Flair had to don a mask and turn into Black Scorpion at the last moment to face his old rival.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, the 16-time World Champion jogged his memory and recalled that fateful night in St.Louis, where he was forced to perform as the Black Scorpion

"That was the most humiliating thing I’ve ever been through in my life, and with how I conducted myself afterward. But I’m never the sh*ts." H/T SEScoops

Thankfully, Flair was quickly able to move past this disconcerting performance. He returned with stellar stories and matches that put him on the path to becoming one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Will Ric Flair make his WWE return soon?

The 73-year-old recently set the internet ablaze as he seemingly confirmed his presence for both RAW's 30th Anniversary show in January and the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

During a chat with Wrestling Inc, Flair's son-in-law Conrad Thompson revealed that the legend will not be competing in the marquee WWE battle royal, as what he said was meant to be taken as a joke.

"Anybody who actually listens to the podcast knows that he's said that tongue-in-cheek, laughing... Even when he talked about the Rumble, he's like, 'Somebody reported that I'm going to be at the Rumble. I'm not. I'm going to be at the 30th Anniversary RAW. I am going to be in San Antonio, but I'm doing a signing for Fitterman, but I'll bring my gear, I'll bring my robe. Hell yeah, I'll be number 30." H/T Wrestling Inc

Fans are eagerly awaiting the December 26th release of his Peacock-backed documentary called Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair.

