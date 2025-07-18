WWE icon Sheamus' real-life wife shares rare personal update

WWE Superstar Sheamus' real-life wife, Isabella Revilla, recently took to social media to share a rare personal update. The Celtic Warrior is currently in a heated feud with Rusev on Monday Night RAW.

Sheamus and Rusev have already locked horns in a singles match on the June 30, 2025, edition of the red brand's show. Both stars put on a banger of a match, but the contest ultimately ended in The Bulgarian Brute's favor. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, The Celtic Warrior revealed that he had a conversation with Adam Pearce for a rematch with his former friend. The date of their bout hasn't been announced yet, but many believe the two could face off next week.

Ahead of this highly anticipated rematch, Sheamus' wife, Isabella Revilla, recently took to Instagram to share a post of her husband eating a homemade steak out of a sandwich bag at the airport. Revilla asked her followers if anyone else's husband does the same thing while traveling.

"Does anyone else's husband whip out their homemade steak and start eating it out of a sandwich bag at the airport, or is it just mine?[teary eye emoji]," she asked.

In her post's caption, Isabella also shared that the former WWE Champion had to hit his protein goals after their flight to Nashville was delayed.

"Our flight home from Nashville was delayed, and he had to hit his protein goals… but at what cost? #protein #myfitnesspal," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

This is an extremely rare post from Isabella Revilla, as she rarely shares photos or videos of her personal life with Sheamus.

Sheamus talked about WWE's current roster

During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on his "Cheap Heat" podcast, Sheamus stated that he loves every single person in the current WWE locker room. The Celtic Warrior added that he believed the current roster was one of the best since he joined in 2009.

"I’ll go in there with anyone on the roster. Because everybody in that locker room, as far as I’m concerned, has earned their stripes. It’s not easy to get to where we get to. And honestly mate, everyone in that locker room, I love everybody in that locker room. Because it’s probably the best locker room we’ve ever had in the entire history of the time that I’ve been there since 2009," he said.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Sheamus and Rusev in their rematch.

