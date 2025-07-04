Sheamus makes shocking claim about current WWE locker room

Sheamus recently made a shocking claim about the current WWE locker room. The 47-year-old lost to Rusev in a singles match this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

In an interview with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast, the veteran suggested that the locker room today was the best he had ever been in during his time in the company. The RAW star noted he loved everyone in the locker room and that they had all earned their stripes as performers.

“I’ll go in there with anyone on the roster. Because everybody in that locker room, as far as I’m concerned, has earned their stripes. It’s not easy to get to where we get to. And honestly mate, everyone in that locker room, I love everybody in that locker room. Because it’s probably the best locker room we’ve ever had in the entire history of the time that I’ve been there since 2009,” he said.

You can check out the video in the Instagram post below:

The former leader of The Brawling Brutes and Rusev also competed in the King of the Ring Tournament, but both stars were eliminated in the first round. Cody Rhodes got the better of Randy Orton in the finals of the tournament and will be facing John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

Vince Russo buries Sheamus' match on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo did not enjoy the singles match between Sheamus and Rusev this past Monday night on the red brand.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the former WWE writer claimed that he skipped through the entire match. Russo noted that he was not invested in seeing either star emerge victorious.

"I am sure Rusev and Sheamus beat the ever-loving snot out of each other, okay. I'm not gonna lie to you, I fast-forwarded through this whole match. Why? Because I don't care who wins. I don't. I don't have a horse in the race. There's no story. Why do I want Sheamus to win? I don't care, guys. That's not my fault." [From 26:55 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the former champion following his loss to Rusev on RAW.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

