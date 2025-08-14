  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE icon still hates Goldberg

WWE icon still hates Goldberg

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 14, 2025 12:25 GMT
Goldberg. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Goldberg [Image credit: WWE.com]

A WWE icon has once again hit out at Goldberg. Da Man was last seen in the ring last month, competing against Gunther, in what was billed as his retirement match. While he garnered praise for his effort, Goldberg has come under fire for his in-ring techniques over the years.

Ad

A constant critic of the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has been Bret Hart. The Hitman has made no secret of his feelings about Goldberg, often calling him out for his wrestling ability.

Hart once again took a shot at him during the Vaughn Comic-Con. The WWE Hall of Famer was talking about in-ring psychology, and today's wrestlers struggle with it.

“The real art form is to never injure anybody. Two wrestlers go out there, tell their story, and come back. I think it’s still the case today, the first thing they do when they come back to the dressing room is they hug and shake hands, and look at each other and go, ‘I’m okay. Nothing hurt. I didn’t break my neck or anything. You didn’t knock all my teeth out.’ You’re just so happy that you go out and give this performance. The real art is to not hurt anyone. Unfortunately, Bill Goldberg never got that memo,” he said. [H/T: Fightful]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Ad

Bret Hart's bitterness over Goldberg stems from their infamous WCW match at Starrcade in 1999. During the match, Goldberg hit an errant Hart in the head with an errant thrust kick, leading to a concussion and Hitman's eventual retirement.

Hart did compete in a few more matches after the incident but had to retire in 2000 due to recurring concussion problems.

Bret Hart said Goldberg belonged in the hall of shame

Over the years, Bret Hart has maintained his perception of Goldberg being an unsafe worker. In 2022, speaking to Inside the Ropes, Hart said he would have wrestled in Saudi Arabia and made more money had it not been for Goldberg injuring him.

Ad
"I regret that I got injured by a guy that couldn’t wrestle and has no business being in a Hall of Fame. He should be in the Hall of Shame,” he said.

While two legends have reportedly moved on from their differences, it looks like Bret Hart doesn't miss a chance to throw shade at Goldberg.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications