WWE icon still hates Goldberg

A WWE icon has once again hit out at Goldberg. Da Man was last seen in the ring last month, competing against Gunther, in what was billed as his retirement match. While he garnered praise for his effort, Goldberg has come under fire for his in-ring techniques over the years.A constant critic of the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has been Bret Hart. The Hitman has made no secret of his feelings about Goldberg, often calling him out for his wrestling ability.Hart once again took a shot at him during the Vaughn Comic-Con. The WWE Hall of Famer was talking about in-ring psychology, and today's wrestlers struggle with it.“The real art form is to never injure anybody. Two wrestlers go out there, tell their story, and come back. I think it’s still the case today, the first thing they do when they come back to the dressing room is they hug and shake hands, and look at each other and go, ‘I’m okay. Nothing hurt. I didn’t break my neck or anything. You didn’t knock all my teeth out.’ You’re just so happy that you go out and give this performance. The real art is to not hurt anyone. Unfortunately, Bill Goldberg never got that memo,” he said. [H/T: Fightful] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBret Hart's bitterness over Goldberg stems from their infamous WCW match at Starrcade in 1999. During the match, Goldberg hit an errant Hart in the head with an errant thrust kick, leading to a concussion and Hitman's eventual retirement.Hart did compete in a few more matches after the incident but had to retire in 2000 due to recurring concussion problems.Bret Hart said Goldberg belonged in the hall of shameOver the years, Bret Hart has maintained his perception of Goldberg being an unsafe worker. In 2022, speaking to Inside the Ropes, Hart said he would have wrestled in Saudi Arabia and made more money had it not been for Goldberg injuring him.&quot;I regret that I got injured by a guy that couldn’t wrestle and has no business being in a Hall of Fame. He should be in the Hall of Shame,” he said.While two legends have reportedly moved on from their differences, it looks like Bret Hart doesn't miss a chance to throw shade at Goldberg.