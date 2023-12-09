WWE icon The Undertaker once beat up someone who tried to mess with him in real life, legend recalls

The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. In a recent podcast episode, legendary booker and manager Dutch Mantell told an interesting story about The Deadman's pre-wrestling line of work.

Before joining WWE, The Undertaker worked as a bouncer in Texas. One time, someone refused to leave shortly before a bar was due to close. The man allegedly repeatedly told The Phenom, "I'm going, but you ain't making me go."

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell recalled how the WWE icon told him that the man was instructed to leave three times. After giving the same response on all three occasions, Mantell said The Deadman took matters into his own hands:

"He said the same thing, he said, 'I'm going, but you ain't making me go.' And he [The Undertaker] said, 'I snatched that son of a b***h, I run his head right into the wall, put the boots to him, and threw him outside.' (…) He was smart. He didn't try to fight 'Taker because that would be the wrong thing to do. But he threw his a** out." [1:03:54 – 1:04:20]

The episode featured a conversation with The Deadman's long-time friend John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL). The WWE Hall of Famer discussed various topics, including his short-lived alliance with Baron Corbin.

JBL opens up about working with The Undertaker

In the mid-2000s, JBL was one of the top bad guys in WWE at a time when The Undertaker was arguably the company's most popular wrestler.

Asked how many times they worked together, JBL reflected on the post-show segments he often participated in alongside his friend:

"Over a hundred, I would think. During '04 and '05, we closed every show nearly, especially on TV. In case the main event match was not a match that was a draw, sometimes you put the main event on earlier or the crossover, they always had 'Taker wrestle the dark match, so I would always be the one that would go out there and take the Chokeslam, Tombstone, and all that stuff from him." [1:04:25 – 1:04:50]

The Undertaker retired in 2020 after 30 years in WWE. In 2022, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame by WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

