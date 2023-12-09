WWE legend addresses why Baron Corbin storyline ended abruptly

Baron Corbin formed a short-lived alliance with WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) in 2022. In a recent interview, JBL gave his take on why the partnership did not last longer.

The storyline began on the October 17, 2022, episode of RAW when Corbin appeared with JBL as his new manager. The 2017 Money in the Bank winner became known as The Modern Day Wrestling God, a moniker based on Layfield's Wrestling God nickname.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, JBL admitted he is unsure why the partnership ended after just four months:

"I don't know if anything happened, Dutch. I don't know if just the story ran out or what. I like Baron. Baron's a smart guy. Really smart guy. He's very athletic, played pro football. The fit seemed perfect." [6:38 – 6:51]

On the February 6, 2023, episode of RAW, JBL told Corbin he no longer wanted to manage him after a loss to Dexter Lumis. The former United States Champion has since reinvented himself in NXT.

JBL on the original idea for his alliance with Baron Corbin

During their four-month association, JBL often cut heel promos on the crowd before commentating on Baron Corbin's matches from ringside.

The former WWE Champion added that the partnership was never intended to be permanent:

"Baron's a very talented guy, and they brought me in for kind of a one-off and then I came back several times," JBL continued. "I don't know if anything happened or if it was just the run [ending]. I didn't have access to creative. I just did whatever they were telling me." [7:02 – 7:15]

Corbin defeated Akira Tozawa, Cedric Alexander, Dolph Ziggler, and Johnny Gargano shortly after aligning with JBL. He then lost six televised matches in a row before they went their separate ways.

