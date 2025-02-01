WWE ignored major aspect of Charlotte Flair's return, according to veteran (Exclusive)

WWE star Charlotte Flair is one of the hot favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year. A few weeks ago, The Queen appeared in a video package and declared herself for the matchup.

Flair last competed in WWE during the December 8, 2023, edition of SmackDown. She lost to Asuka in a singles encounter. Since then, the star has been rehabilitating her injured knee, waiting for the proper opportunity to make a comeback.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE head writer Vince Russo noted that the star had put some stellar training videos of herself on Instagram. However, he felt WWE missed out on the opportunity of hyping her return by ignoring it during their shows.

"Me and Chris just had this freaking conversation about Charlotte Flair. She's putting on her Instagram, her comeback, and she's like a beast. I'm looking at this saying she's on a different level, and here she is coming back. They completely ignored all of that." [From 22:42 onwards]

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated women's champions in WWE history. The 38-year-old star is a 14-time Women's World Champion and has even won the Royal Rumble match in the past.

It will be interesting to see if she will be able to win the prestigious matchup once again this year.

