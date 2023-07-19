WWE inadvertently gave away the result of Becky Lynch's upcoming match, veteran claims (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch''s rivalry with Trish Stratus progressed on the latest RAW as the former Women's champions engaged in a battle of words in a special Miz TV segment. While reviewing the show, Vince Russo picked out the segment for being "horribly written" and explained how WWE had spoiled a confirmed match.

Miz TV followed a predictable routine as Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark eventually came out after Becky Lynch's initial exchange with the A-Lister. The WWE Hall of Famer berated Lynch as she claimed she was done with the Irish star.

The Man, however, tried to get Stratus to agree to a match and secured a seemingly unwanted clash against Zoey Stark. The stipulation is that if Becky loses, she'd have to get "Thank You, Trish' tattooed across her chest.

Vince Russo found the stip illogical as he never foresees Becky Lynch being forced to walk around with a tattoo, especially after a loss. The former WWE writer explained on Legion of RAW:

"This was so horribly written! Becky is just agreeing with everything, done, done, done! And then, here's the funny thing, and like you say, one of the stipulations is, after I beat you, you've got to get 'Thank You, Trish' tattooed across your chest. Okay, bro, we know that's not going to happen. So, obviously, you're not going to beat her. Seriously, bro, Becky is going to come out with that tattoo across her chest. I don't understand the logic here. Why is that one of your stipulations? Because you're telling us you are guaranteed to now lose the match!" [From 1:01:00]

What are Trish Stratus' three conditions for a rematch against Becky Lynch?

WWE is building up towards Stratus vs. Lynch II for SummerSlam and has interestingly chosen a rather convoluted way to reach their destination.

Trish Stratus already holds a victory over Becky Lynch, which happened at Night of Champions 2023, and she isn't going to accept another match like a true heel would in WWE.

The legendary star declared on RAW that Lynch would first have to defeat Zoey Stark if she wished to have another shot at beating Trish at SummerSlam. If Stark wins, Becky must kneel and say 'Thank you, Trish,' before getting the three words inked on her body.

As Russo stated above, Lynch is the odds-on favorite to go over Zoey as all roads lead to a finale against Stratus at SummerSlam.

