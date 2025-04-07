WWE includes Ronda Rousey in recent WrestleMania announcement

WWE and Ronda Rousey began their relationship at SummerSlam 2014. The alliance led to several mainstream happenings, multiple WrestleMania moments, and four championship reigns. After some controversy while Rousey promoted her memoir, things have been quiet between the two parties lately, but the UFC Hall of Famer was just included in a WrestleMania Season announcement.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment's 35th annual WrestleMania took place on April 7, 2019, from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. In front of around 70,000 fans, the main event of the final one-night WrestleMania event saw Becky Lynch dethrone then-RAW champion Rousey and then-SmackDown champion Charlotte Flair in a 22-minute Winner Takes All Triple Threat Match, making history for multiple reasons.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet, The Queen, and The Man are now being praised for the 10th greatest WrestleMania match in company history, according to WWE. The Winner Takes All Triple Threat has been featured on numerous prior lists, but the Stamford-based promotion has just ranked the WM35 headliner on its Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever countdown to build to the big event on April 19 and 20.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Flair is set to challenge Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. Lynch is expected to return soon, but is not booked for The Show of Shows, and Rousey only wrestled a few matches on the indies after abruptly leaving WWE after the SummerSlam 2023 loss to Shayna Baszler.

Updated lineup for WWE WrestleMania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment is now 13 days from WrestleMania 41. Below is the updated card going into tonight's RAW:

Ad

Night One main event: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins;

Night Two: main event Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena;

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul;

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi;

Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Gauntlet Match winners;

United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu;

Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair;

Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair;

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso.

Ad

Officials have confirmed Night One will be headlined by Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. The WrestleMania 41 main event will feature John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More