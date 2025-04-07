WWE includes Ronda Rousey in recent WrestleMania announcement

WWE and Ronda Rousey began their relationship at SummerSlam 2014. The alliance led to several mainstream happenings, multiple WrestleMania moments, and four championship reigns. After some controversy while Rousey promoted her memoir, things have been quiet between the two parties lately, but the UFC Hall of Famer was just included in a WrestleMania Season announcement.
World Wrestling Entertainment's 35th annual WrestleMania took place on April 7, 2019, from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. In front of around 70,000 fans, the main event of the final one-night WrestleMania event saw Becky Lynch dethrone then-RAW champion Rousey and then-SmackDown champion Charlotte Flair in a 22-minute Winner Takes All Triple Threat Match, making history for multiple reasons.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet, The Queen, and The Man are now being praised for the 10th greatest WrestleMania match in company history, according to WWE. The Winner Takes All Triple Threat has been featured on numerous prior lists, but the Stamford-based promotion has just ranked the WM35 headliner on its Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever countdown to build to the big event on April 19 and 20.
Flair is set to challenge Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. Lynch is expected to return soon, but is not booked for The Show of Shows, and Rousey only wrestled a few matches on the indies after abruptly leaving WWE after the SummerSlam 2023 loss to Shayna Baszler.
Updated lineup for WWE WrestleMania 41
World Wrestling Entertainment is now 13 days from WrestleMania 41. Below is the updated card going into tonight's RAW:
- Night One main event: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins;
- Night Two: main event Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena;
- AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul;
- Jade Cargill vs. Naomi;
- Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Gauntlet Match winners;
- United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu;
- Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair;
- Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair;
- World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso.
