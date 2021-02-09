WWE didn't inform Mustafa Ali about RAW Talk appearance; reveals how he found out

RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali revealed on RAW Talk that he wasn't informed by WWE about his appearance on the show, and learned about it after seeing a fan's tweet.

RETRIBUTION made an appearance on tonight's edition of RAW Talk, and Mustafa Ali had a lot to say in regards to WWE's discrimination towards the faction. Ali made a surprising revelation on the show. Check out his comments below:

"One thing I would like to take about right off the bat is, you know when I found out I would be a guest on RAW Talk tonight? A few minutes ago, and it was through a tweet from a fan. Not any of these producers that work here, these writers that work here. People that I've seen all day."

"No one had the courtesy to let me know that I would be on this show tonight. A fan tweeted me, and that's how I found out. Me, one of the greatest professionals in the world, in this industry, found out minutes ago that I would be on the show. but that's okay, I'm a professional."

Mustafa Ali found out he was going to be on #RAWTalk via a tweet. pic.twitter.com/0khyv6yRjm — GIF Skull SIX (New Backup) (@gif_skull) February 9, 2021

Mustafa Ali isn't happy with WWE trying to censor him as well

Mustafa Ali also talked about the "giant red button" that WWE's producers can push at any time, if they don't like what he says. He asked why they weren't crowding over the button when Damian Priest and Bianca Belair were out there. Ali also opened up on fans asking him why he hasn't won a title belt in WWE yet. He stated that it took WWE personnel four years to pronounce his name correctly.

Watch #RAWTalk before they pull it. https://t.co/UPEixnPcYo — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) February 9, 2021

Mustafa Ali seemed very hot-headed coming in on RAW Talk, and understandably so. On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, The New Day picked up a big win over RETRIBUTION members T-BAR and SLAPJACK. Following the defeat, the two members of RETRIBUTION were given an earful by Mustafa Ali, who wasn't happy with the duo losing to Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. WWE not letting him know about his appearance only added to his frustrations, and it all led to Ali lashing out on RAW Talk.