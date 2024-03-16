WWE inserting 41-year-old top RAW Superstar into Cody Rhodes' storyline with The Bloodline should happen, says veteran 

Wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan believes WWE should have a plan to bring Damian Priest into Cody Rhodes' storyline with The Bloodline.

The American Nightmare has been chasing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since his return to the promotion in 2022. After failing to capture the title at WrestleMania 39, he will again challenge Roman Reigns at this year's Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Damian Priest has held the Money in the Bank briefcase since July 2023. He can cash in on The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL or even Cody Rhodes if the latter wins the title.

While discussing how he would book Priest on the Tuesday With The Taskmaster podcast, Sullivan suggested he should be inserted into the Cody Rhodes/Bloodline storyline.

"I think he's very talented. Focusing on The Bloodline and Cody, you'd have to have a great idea for long-range to bring Damian into this," he said. (H/T WrestlingInc.)

Damian Priest teased cashing in at WWE WrestleMania

Since winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, Damian Priest attempted to cash in on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins a few times. However, he was interrupted.

During a recent interview with Ten Count, The Judgment Day member teased potentially cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at this year's Show of Shows.

"Of course there's a chance. I have until July, but that doesn't mean I'm going to wait until July. I'm patient. I'm okay. I'm just waiting for the right moment. I know people want to rush everything these days, but I'm okay just relaxing and holding on to being the most dangerous, powerful person in the company because of that briefcase and what’s inside of it, so WrestleMania is very enticing," he said.

While Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, Seth Rollins will also put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre at the Showcase of the Immortals.

