WWE insider influencing top storyline more than Triple H, feels wrestling veteran - "That's not what he does" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Triple H's booking in WWE. Meanwhile, veteran manager Paul Heyman recently aligned with Seth Rollins.

Penta and Bron Breakker were in a hard-hitting knockout brawl this week on RAW. The masked luchador got in some initial offense with his high-flying moves. However, Breakker got the upper hand during the final stages of the match. He finally hit a devastating spear on his opponent to pick up the win.

This week on the UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Bill Apter suggested that Paul Heyman may be involved in the booking decisions. He pointed out that Triple H, being the Chief Content Officer, had a number of things on his plate. So, he felt the writers went ahead with booking Bron Breakker as the winner because of his association with Heyman and Seth Rollins.

"Paul Levesque is not sitting in an office writing scripts. That's not what he does there. They've got a committee of writers. I would assume Paul Heyman has a hand in this, too. I really think he does. We're gonna take Bron Breakker and put him with Penta tonight. What should we d with them? Well, Paul's group has gotta stay strong, so Bron is gonna go over. What does it mean for Penta? Are we not thinking that his value is devalued a bit at that point?" [From 13:30 onwards]

After the match, Rollins came down to the ring and insulted Penta, suggesting that he would destroy the star if they met in the ring next. It will be interesting to see how Triple H and the creative team revive Penta's momentum after this loss.

