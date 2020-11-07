WWE insiders push for more opportunities for Chad Gable

Several people in WWE are pushing to get Chad Gable more opportunities including the man at the top, Vince McMahon.

Chad Gable recently returned to his previous wrestling name after a comedic stint as Shorty G. According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, someone close to the creative process still believes that Vince McMahon has optimism about Chad Gable, who he genuinely sees as a tough guy. Apparently, the Chairman and CEO also admires his accomplishments in pro-wrestling.

However, McMahon is not the only WWE insider backing Chad Gable as Daniel Bryan is reportedly another important figure within the company who wants to see Gable succeed.

Chad Gable was given the 'Shorty G' gimmick to help him

According to this report, Chad Gable was given the Shorty G gimmick to help him improve as a WWE Superstar in the first place. At least, that is what McMahon planned.

It would seem that McMahon felt that much like Kurt Angle, Chad Gable's character was missing something. As such, he became a comedy act as Shorty G. Notably, McMahon also had Angle work comedy bits in his early years, as he felt that it would help him develop his character.

Many believe that Chad Gable's size may prevent him from reaching the same heights as Kurt Angle with WWE. However, with the support of a major WWE Superstar like Bryan, who also had to deal with this stigma as a smaller guy, and of course the backing of the big man himself, Vince McMahon, Gable may be still going places with the company.