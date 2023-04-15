WWE is intentionally trying to stop 40-year-old SmackDown star from getting over, according to Disco Inferno

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes WWE might intentionally be trying to stop LA Knight from getting over with fans.

After spending nearly a year in NXT, LA Knight made his main roster debut in early 2022 as Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models. However, he later dropped the gimmick and returned to his previous persona. The 40-year-old has since had only one major feud with Bray Wyatt.

Despite receiving big pops from fans on SmackDown, Knight does not seem to get much TV time. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that he was worried the company intentionally does not want Knight to get over:

"I'm worried that with LA Knight they're not going to pull the trigger. (...) You have a guy that's hot and you don't pull the trigger. They have to pull the trigger right now the gun is loaded with this guy. You know, it's like he's hot. The people wanna hear him cut promos. But when was the last time he had a promo in front of the people? It's been like three or four weeks now. And that's what is getting him over. It's almost like they're literally trying to make sure he does not get over is what it looks like," he said. [1:53 - 2:29]

Check out the entire video down below:

Matt Morgan also believes WWE is not using LA Knight the right way. Check out his comments here.

LA Knight recently lost to Xavier Woods on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight recently started a feud with The New Day's Xavier Woods on SmackDown. Last week, the 40-year-old smashed Woods' PlayStation controller. A few hours ago, the two squared off in a one-on-one match on the blue brand.

As Woods previously promised, he defeated the former leader of Maximum Male Models. The 12-time Tag Team Champion pinned his opponent with a roll-up while holding a handful of tights.

Dutch Mantell believes LA Knight could "produce great results" for WWE if they get behind him. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes