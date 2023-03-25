WWE is not using 40-year-old SmackDown Superstar the right way, according to Matt Morgan

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan believes the company is not using LA Knight correctly.

Knight had a brief run in the Stamford-based company between 2013 and 2014. He then moved to the independent circuit, where he competed for a few years before returning to Vince McMahon's promotion in 2021. The 40-year-old is currently active on SmackDown.

In an interview with THE HANNIBAL TV, Morgan claimed that the company is not using Knight correctly. He urged WWE to "let him do his thing."

"Proud of my boy, Eli Drake (LA Knight) and the work he's done. Still think they're not using him the right way. That guy is a star dude. He's a star in every sense of the word. Give him a microphone, let him do his thing and stay out of his way. I think he's such a money talker," he said. [56:36 - 56:51]

Check out the entire interview down below:

LA Knight's 20-match losing streak finally ended after defeating Rey Mysterio on SmackDown. Check out the details here.

Booker T believes LA Knight is WWE World Champion material

Since ditching his Max Dupri persona and returning to his former gimmick, LA Knight, many fans and legends have praised the former Million Dollar Champion.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T stated that Knight will eventually find his way to the main event. He also disclosed that he believes Knight is World Champion material.

"You know what I like about LA Knight? He's not the chosen one. He's not the guy that they pick to be the face of the company. This guy is literally carving his own path. He's going to find a way on that card. He's going to find his way to the main event. This guy is a pure hustler. He's one of those guys that goes, 'Hey, you may not choose me to be the champion. But trust me, the people are going to choose me to be the champion," Booker said.

Fans reacted to the possibility of LA Knight winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. Check out the details here.

Please credit THE HANNIBAL TV and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes