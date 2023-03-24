"Perfect guy to dethrone Roman Reigns"- Fans react to the prospect of 40-year-old WWE star winning Money in the Bank briefcase

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable in WWE over the last three years. One of the most likely ways to usurp The Tribal Chief is through the Money in the Bank briefcase, and fans believe LA Knight could be a viable candidate to win the high-stakes ladder match.

The 40-year-old has been widely popular among fans since dropping the Max Dupri persona and returning to his old roots. While he has not won many matches on the main roster, Knight has featured prominently in TV programming over the last few months and was trusted by the company to be Bray Wyatt's first feud since returning.

It was recently reported that Triple H has big plans for the SmackDown star after WrestleMania 39. Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to the possibility of Knight winning the Money in the Bank briefcase at the namesake premium live event.

The Money in the Bank ladder match was won by Austin Theory last year, who made multiple attempts to cash it in on Roman Reigns. However, The Tribal Chief managed to squash Theory's hopes every time. The 25-year-old ended up cashing in on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unable to win the title at the time.

Roman Reigns is currently not advertised for WWE Money in the Bank

WWE is set to return to the United Kingdom for another premium live event after the massive success of Clash at the Castle last year. The company will host the Money in the Bank PLE at the famous O2 arena in the United Kingdom. However, it seems like Roman Reigns won't be present for the historic event.

The Tribal Chief is currently not advertised for the show, and many believe he could take time off after dropping titles to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Despite Rhodes' phenomenal record, The Bloodline leader still has the numbers advantage and could end up retaining the world title.

Do you think Roman Reigns will retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts.

