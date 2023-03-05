Triple H has 'big plans' for 40-year-old star following WrestleMania - Reports

WrestleMania season is officially in full swing within WWE, but Triple H already seems to have significant plans for some stars following the show at the SoFi Stadium.

The Game has been doing a fine job since taking over creative and has booked several spectacular premium live events by getting the most out of WWE stars. One performer who has seemed to impress Triple H more than any other is LA Knight. He was part of a stellar feud with Bray Wyatt a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

Knight reportedly impressed many higher-ups backstage by keeping his own in promo segments as part of his rivalry with Wyatt. Xero News has now reported that Triple H has 'big plans' for Knight following WrestleMania 39 and wants to push him to the top of the card soon after the April spectacle.

It was also reported that LA Knight is in the running to join the annual Men's Money in the Bank Match.

LA Knight is scheduled for a number one contenders' match for a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The bout will feature Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, and Kofi Kingston next week on SmackDown. We'll have to see if Knight can steal himself a victory as he goes against several heavy hitters next week.

Triple H to reportedly push 25-year-old star leading into WrestleMania

WrestleMania is usually one of the biggest shows for a superstar to showcase their potential, and this year's event could be a huge one for Dominik Mysterio.

Following a heel turn at last year's Clash at the Castle event and joining The Judgment Day, Dominik seems to have regained the faith of Triple H and other WWE officials. The 25-year-old star has consistently thrived as a coward heel alongside Rhea Ripley. He has also added a new layer to his gimmick with a kayfabe prison stint.

WRKD Wrestling reported on social media that Mysterio is well-liked backstage in the company and will appear more on RAW and SmackDown, leading into WrestleMania 39. The Judgment Day member is also rumored to be in place for a match against his legendary father, Rey Mysterio, at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"WWE has gained more and more faith in Dominik Mysterio in recent months and plan on using him on both RAW and Smackdown leading to Wrestlemania, where the current plan is to face Rey Mysterio in a singles match."

