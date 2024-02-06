Gunther recently took to social media to send a message aimed at his latest opponent and WWE star, Kofi Kingston.

The 23-time WWE champion was recently unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Intercontinental Title and dethrone The Ring General. They locked horns on the January 29, 2024, edition of RAW.

On Instagram, Gunther shared a clip of his match against Kingston and sent a three-word message. He highlighted his dominant performance in the ring against The New Day member:

"Beste sportliche Leistung !" [translated to Best sporting performance, via Google translate]" wrote Gunther.

Bronson Reed still wants the WWE Intercontinental Championship held by Gunther

WWE star Bronson Reed is still chasing the Intercontinental Championship after failing to dethrone Gunther last year. The two faced off on the October 16, 2023, episode of RAW in a one-on-one title bout.

In a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Reed named the superstars he wanted to share the ring with. The list also included The Ring General:

"I mean, there are a lot of people I'd like to face. Seth Rollins is one of them, but obviously, he is injured now, so I don't know how that would work. There is obviously the Intercontinental Champion roaming around here somewhere, Gunther. He is someone that I have unfinished business with. But literally, anyone, you know. Australia, my home country, I would just love to be a part of the event [Elimination Chamber]."

Gunther's next feud in WWE is expected to be against Jey Uso. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, he was confronted by the former Bloodline member. Jey interrupted The Ring General's celebration after the latter completed 600 days as Intercontinental Champion.

A singles match for the Intercontinental Title between the reigning champion and Main Event Jey could take place at WrestleMania XL or even in the lead-up to The Showcase of the Immortals.

