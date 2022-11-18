WWE has no interest in bringing back a former tag team - Reports

Ever since Triple H took over as WWE's Head of Creative, the company has brought back several superstars who were released by the previous regime. But recent reports state that the Stamford-based promotion has no interest in bringing back Enzo and Cass.

The team, made up of Enzo Amore (aka Real1) and Big Cass (AEW's W. Morrissey), were highly popular in NXT before making the jump to the main roster on the RAW after WrestleMania 32 in 2016. But the team lost a lot of momentum over the next year, resulting in them splitting in May 2017.

The two went their separate ways afterwards. While Amore headlined the company's floundering Cruiserweight division before being released in January 2018 over allegations of sexual assault, Cass was released in June later that year due to several cited reasons, particularly disobeying Vince McMahon's direct orders.

Despite the duo having cleaned up their act in subsequent years, Ringside News has reported that their sources in the company claim there is no interest in bringing Enzo and Cass back into the fold, and that not every superstar who was popular in Triple H's era of NXT will be returning to WWE.

With Morrissey appearing almost weekly on AEW TV, it seems unlikely that he and Enzo will be returning to WWE as a team even if the company shows interest in bringing them back.

Triple H has reached out to a former champion to bring him back to WWE

Triple H could soon add another name to the long list of previously released superstars he has signed back to WWE. The company has reportedly reached out to Bronson Reed (NJPW's JONAH).

Reed's two years in the promotion were all spent in NXT, where he was one of the most popular stars on the black and gold brand's roster, even winning the North American Championship.This made his release in August 2021 even more shocking as it came amidst rumors of a main roster call-up.

Since his release, JONAH has made his mark on the wrestling world with his successful run in New Japan Pro Wrestling. But on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Triple H is keen on bringing the 34-year-old Australian back.

"JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he's gotta make a decision. It'll either be New Japan or WWE. He got a great push in New Japan, and it's gonna be his call," said Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

What's next for Bronson Reed? Will he be the latest in a long line of Triple H rehires, or will he pursue becoming a successful Gaijin in the Japanese promotion? It remains to be seen.

