WWE internal reaction to the Rumble matches and Bloodline segment - Reports

The Royal Rumble premium live event is in the rear view mirror and WWE should be proud to have produced a stellar show from top to bottom.

The returning Cody Rhodes picked up a massive victory in the Men's Rumble match, while Rhea Ripley made history as the first woman and fourth overall to win the titular bout entering at #1. And then there was the main event...

In perhaps the greatest storyline of all-time in WWE, Sami Zayn finally defied The Tribal Chief and suffered repercussions as a result. WrestleVotes reported that an internal source claimed they were happy with the event overall:

Source said they are happy w/how both Rumble matches turned out. Gunther's performance in particular along w/Logan Paul/Ricochet spot "better than even imagined." Bloodline angle stole the show, as expected. Exactly why it was last. [H/T: WrestleVotes]

Find out what Gunther had to say about his one-hour-plus record-setting performance at the Royal Rumble here.

Logan Paul to face surprising WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 39?

The Maverick returned to WWE programming by entering the Rumble match drawing #29. In the final act of the contest, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Gunther were seemingly the remaining superstars. However, Paul reminded viewers that he was not eliminated from the bout, and emerged out of nowhere to eliminate The Visionary. This came off as a shock to many.

Whether this is the route Triple H and creative are taking remains to be seen. Both Logan Paul and Seth Rollins will no doubt have jaw-dropping performances, much like what we witnessed at the Royal Rumble event itself.

WrestleMania 'Goes Hollywood' this year, which also means that the Stamford-based promotion is looking to pull out all the stops en route to what looks to be the biggest event of all-time.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : Would you like to see The Maverick and The Visionary square off on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Yes No 0 votes