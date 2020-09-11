WWE to introduce unique new Championship; tournament announced to crown new Champion

WWE recently announced a new tournament for the WWE NXT UK brand. They are calling the tournament The NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament, and it is set to begin when NXT UK relaunches next Thursday. WWE has also announced that other than being crowned the winner of the tournament, whoever wins will also be named the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion.

The announcement went on to state that the Heritage Cup will be defended as a title going forward once the tournament is done. The title matches for the Heritage Cup Tournament will also be held under the British Rounds Rules.

The details of the announcement stated that eight stars will be competing in a tournament. The stars who have been announced for the tournament are as follows:

Dave Mastiff

Trent Seven

Joseph Conners

A-Kid

Alexander Wolfe

Noam Dar

Flash Morgan Webster

Wildcard entry

The final name for the tournament is yet to be announced.

The British Rounds rules, for those who are not aware of them, are as follows:

Matches are set to consist of six three-minute rounds

Matches are set to be contested on best 2-out-of-3 falls

Falls can be pinfall, submission, and count-out

After a fall the round ends immediately

When a wrestler gets two falls, the match ends

If there is a DQ or a KO, the match ends immediately without the need for any more falls or rounds.

In case six rounds are completed, the star who has more falls wins the match

There are 20-second breaks between each round

Triple H on the effect of the Speaking Out movement on WWE NXT UK

The Speaking Out movement shook up the entire UK professional wrestling scene with multiple top names in the wrestling scene being called out for alleged inappropriate behaviour. Triple H talked about the Speaking Out movement and how WWE plans to deal with any such inappropriate behaviour from stars in NXT UK.

Part of this is why we started [NXT UK] in the first place was to professionalize and put that system into place where everyone can feel safe and protected, and have a working environment that is inclusive of everyone and the opportunity to do what we do. We take every allegation very seriously, and you can refer back to our policy. It's zero tolerance for things of this manner.