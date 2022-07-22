WWE invests in interesting sports league venture 

WWE has allegedly invested in a new and surprising sports league endeavor, according to new reports.

The company has been in hot water recently with several allegations surrounding "hush money" payments and sexual misconduct aimed at Vince McMahon. McMahon has since stepped back from his duties as CEO, with his daughter Stephanie McMahon acting as CEO in his place.

His son-in-law Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, also recently returned to his position as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

Vince McMahon's company is still making investments in outside projects. One of their latest branches into the world of professional sports, more specifically, is Lacrosse. According to Bloomberg, the company is investing in the Premier Lacrosse League, alongside a venture fund owned by Kevin Durrant of NBA fame:

"WWE and Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures join a roster of well-known names across sports, entertainment and media that have backed the lacrosse circuit since its inception in 2018," Bloomberg published.

The move will see a monetary boost for the league as it looks towards a larger media prescience and more meaningful competition.

WWE's next Premium Live Event approaching soon

Despite all the goings on behind the scenes in the Stamford-based promotion, business and otherwise, their TV schedule continues as normal.

The second-largest yearly event, SummerSlam, is set to take place on Saturday, July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. It will feature a Last Man Standing Match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in its main event.

WWE @WWE WWE has announced that effective immediately, Paul " @TripleH " Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. wwe.com/article/triple… WWE has announced that effective immediately, Paul "@TripleH" Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. wwe.com/article/triple…

Jeff Jarrett will be returning as a special guest referee in the Unified Tag Team Title match between The Usos and Street Profits. Also, a SummerSlam 2021 rematch between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will take place for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

It will be interesting to see what comes of the company's new business venture. You can get all the latest SummerSlam updates by clicking right here.

