WWE issues official statement after Royal Rumble 2025; makes huge announcement

WWE and its parent company TKO have issued an official statement regarding Royal Rumble 2025 a day after the marquee premium live event culminated. It has been announced that the show set new records for attendance and viewership.

The event featured Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso winning the Women's and Men's Royal Rumble matches, respectively, to confirm their spots at WrestleMania 41. Apart from that Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a grueling ladder match that left fans on the edge of their seats.

Lastly, DIY also successfully defended their WWE Tag Team Championship against Motor City Machine Guns in a two out of three falls match. There's no doubt Royal Rumble 2025 has set the stage for an entertaining 'Mania season.

Amid this, WWE and TKO have issued a statement, wherein they revealed the premium live event generated the highest viewership and live attendance for any single-day show in the history of the promotion. Impressive social media traction, merchandise sales, and sponsor revenue were also highlighted.

While some fans have been critical of certain booking decisions at Royal Rumble 2025, especially Jey Uso's victory in the Rumble match, the numbers confirm that the event was a supremely successful one.

