Becky Lynch was involved in a backstage fight on WWE RAW. The company has now issued a statement regarding the incident that saw The Man attack Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri.Lynch has been proclaiming herself as the best female wrestler in WWE history over the last few weeks. However, Maxxine Dupri took a shot at her by stating that while many may believe that, AJ Lee certainly does not think so. This caused Akira Tozawa to laugh out loud, which did not sit well with the Women's Intercontinental Champion. The Man took out Tozawa with a punch before returning to lay out Dupri, who was checking up on the male star.WWE posted the video of the backstage incident on their official X handle. They also issued a statement, noting that &quot;Becky Lynch is completely unhinged.&quot;Becky Lynch suffered a loss to AJ Lee at WWE WrestlePaloozaBecky Lynch joined Seth Rollins' faction, The Vision, at Clash in Paris, where she helped her husband defeat CM Punk. The Man also slapped Punk multiple times on RAW, which eventually led to AJ Lee making her return to the global juggernaut.Lee teamed up with her husband at WrestlePalooza to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The former Divas Champion picked up the win for her team after making the Man submit. This is the major reason why Becky lost her cool on RAW when Maxxine Dupri mentioned AJ Lee.AJ has been absent from WWE programming since the match, along with CM Punk. While the Best in the World is slated to make his return next week on RAW, there is no word on when Lee could be back.It will be interesting to see what's in store for the former Divas Champion once she makes her return. Given that she made Lynch submit at WrestlePalooza, one can expect AJ Lee to go after the Women's Intercontinental Championship upon her comeback. CM Punk, on the other hand, seems to be moving on from the feud with Seth Rollins, as the latter currently has his hands full with Cody Rhodes, whom he will face for the Crown Jewel Championship at the namesake premium live event.