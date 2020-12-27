WWE issues statement on Brodie Lee's death

As revealed by AEW's official Twitter handle, Brodie Lee, fka Luke Harper (real name Jon Huber), passed away at the age of 41. Brodie Lee's wife also released an official statement, in which she revealed the cause of his death.

WWE has also issued an official statement following the untimely demise of the former Intercontinental Champion.

WWE released an article on its website, in which the company reminisced the best moments of Lee's WWE career. The promotion ended the statement by sending their condolences to the family, friends, and fans of the former AEW TNT Champion.

Here's what WWE posted on its website:

WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41. WWE extends its condolences to Huber’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/hZnBguE4Mj — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2020

WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41. Known as both Luke Harper and Brodie Lee in the ring, Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft-spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring. After a highly decorated run on the independent circuit, Harper debuted in NXT as a menacing enforcer for The Wyatt Family. Harper had a dominant tag team run with Rowan that would lay the groundwork for future championship success. As a member of The Wyatt Family, he engaged in heated rivalries with the likes of Kane, Daniel Bryan, The Shield, John Cena, and The Usos. After being set free from the family, Harper authored an impressive singles run that culminated with him defeating Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship. Harper & Rowan later comprised The Bludgeon Brothers and embarked on a path of destruction that was highlighted by a SmackDown Tag Team Title victory in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 34. WWE extends its condolences to Huber's family, friends and fans.

This hurts.



Everyone at BT Sport sends their condolences to the friends and family of Jon Huber. A great wrestler. A great performer. A great father.



1979-2020#RIPBrodieLee ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JSD7Yj3MZJ — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 27, 2020

IMPACT Wrestling also issued the following statement on Twitter:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Brodie Lee. We offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 27, 2020

Brodie Lee's wrestling career and the aftermath of his death

Brodie Lee started wrestling in 2003, and during his 17-year career, the Rochester-born performer rose to become a respected name in the business. Brodie Lee was a loved member of the wrestling industry who worked hard on the independent circuit before joining WWE in 2012.

While Lee had his moments in the WWE, he would leave the company to join AEW earlier this year. In AEW, Lee quickly rose to become a top name as he defeated Cody Rhodes to win the AEW TNT Championship.

Brodie Lee was doing some fine work as the leader of the Dark Order. The wrestling world is shocked by Lee's death, and the reactions have naturally come in from all corners of the industry. Wrestlers and personalities from every promotion are paying tributes to the Brodie Lee.

SK Wrestling would also like to convey our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Brodie Lee. Wrestling has indeed lost a gem.