WWE issues statement regarding allegations against Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle would have made his debut on SmackDown tonight.

He has been accused of sexual assault, among other things, by an indie wrestler.

Matt Riddle is facing serious allegations as a part of the #SpeakingOut movement

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle was set to make his debut on SmackDown tonight. However, WWE have now pulled down that piece of information from their official preview.

As a part of the #SpeakingOut movement, several women in the wrestling industry came out on social media and opened up about different instances when they have been subjected to sexual harassment and assault by the who's who of the industry.

Most recently, indie wrestler Candy Cartwright took to Twitter to share a disturbing incident, which included Matt Riddle. In a series of tweets, Cartwright narrated the entire incident.

According to her, Matt Riddle assaulted her back in 2018. She was in a car with him and three other wrestlers. When the other three individuals fell asleep, Matt Riddle made forceful advances. Upon refusing, he reportedly grabbed her throat and threatened her. Eventually, she had to oblige in order to get out of the situation.

Following that, Cartwright also shared screenshots of messages that she allegedly received from Matt Riddle and his wife, Lisa Riddle. You can see the tweets here.

The movement that mainly affected the UK wrestling scene saw many others speaking up, and one of them also accused NXT star Jordan Devlin of abusing her during their relationship.

Following the incident, WWE released a press statement to media houses, which stated that they are looking into the matter. It read:

"We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. "

Matt Riddle in WWE

Matt Riddle was supposed to be on WWE television tonight as former NXT Superstar was scheduled to make his debut on SmackDown this week. According to the reports, WWE were planning on introducing him via a big segment.

If reports are to be believed, he was set to feud with 'King' Baron Corbin. However, in the light of recent events, it appears that the scheduled programming might go under a lot of changes.

Several WWE Superstars, including Big E, Shotzi Blackheart, Tucker, and Pete Dunne, also took to Twitter to show their support towards the women who came forward and revealed the details about similar incidents that they have faced in their career.

I pray our industry is swiftly rid of all these predators & abusers. To everyone brave enough to tell their story, I’m so sorry you had to endure this. #SpeakingOut — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 18, 2020

To the strong ones speaking out I salute you! ❤️ — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) June 18, 2020

The things I have read today have made me sick to my stomach.



To anyone Speaking Out I’m sorry you had to go through these things, thank you for your courage.



To my colleagues, if you ever need a confidant at work it would be my honor.



Sex abuse needs to end.#SpeakingOut — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) June 19, 2020

Can’t believe I have to say this but as I’m reading more and more accusations towards people involved in Britwres, it doesn’t matter if I had issues with the abusers in question already or if I considered them a friend. Independent, AEW or NXT UK; all equally disgusting. — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 19, 2020

As the hours pass by, other victims are expected to come forward and unearth the details about such cases from the wrestling world as a part of the #SpeakingOut movement.