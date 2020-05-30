WWE issues update on Elias' status following last night's hit-and-run incident

Elias was involved in an "accident" prior to the latest edition of SmackDown

Last night's SmackDown had some interesting developments. Elias, who was supposed to take on AJ Styles in a semi-final bout of the Intercontinental Championship tourney, was attacked prior to the episode. The show opened with medical personnel tending to him. The "Drifter" was then loaded into an ambulance. Now, WWE Digital has issued the following update on his status:

WWE Digital has learned that Elias is in the hospital and has suffered broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle after last night's hit-and-run attack.

.@WWE Digital has learned that @IAmEliasWWE is in the hospital and has suffered broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle after last night's hit-and-run attack. https://t.co/52rT9X1kwz — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2020

It should also be noted that even though Jeff Hardy's rental car was found at the scene, the 3-time World Champion was absolved of the charges of public intoxication, driving under the influence, and the hit-and-run on Elias before the end of last night's episode of SmackDown.

So many questions are raised tonight after @IAmEliasWWE appears to have been the victim of a hit-and-run. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tWTkbqcZEF — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2020

Elias encounters yet another obstacle

Let's just say that luck hasn't been in Elias' favor lately. Every time he starts to gain momentum, he gets brutally attacked and sidelined for a while. WWE Digital's latest update basically confirms that we will not be seeing The Drifter for a while.

Whether it turns out to be King Corbin, Sheamus, or someone else as the mastermind behind the attack, Elias has a solid redemption arc to look forward to.