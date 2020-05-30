WWE issues update on Elias' status following last night's hit-and-run incident
- WWE has finally learned the extent of Elias' injuries and things don't look good for The Drifter!
- This is the third time in the last two months that Elias has been taken out.
Last night's SmackDown had some interesting developments. Elias, who was supposed to take on AJ Styles in a semi-final bout of the Intercontinental Championship tourney, was attacked prior to the episode. The show opened with medical personnel tending to him. The "Drifter" was then loaded into an ambulance. Now, WWE Digital has issued the following update on his status:
WWE Digital has learned that Elias is in the hospital and has suffered broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle after last night's hit-and-run attack.
It should also be noted that even though Jeff Hardy's rental car was found at the scene, the 3-time World Champion was absolved of the charges of public intoxication, driving under the influence, and the hit-and-run on Elias before the end of last night's episode of SmackDown.
Elias encounters yet another obstacle
Let's just say that luck hasn't been in Elias' favor lately. Every time he starts to gain momentum, he gets brutally attacked and sidelined for a while. WWE Digital's latest update basically confirms that we will not be seeing The Drifter for a while.
Whether it turns out to be King Corbin, Sheamus, or someone else as the mastermind behind the attack, Elias has a solid redemption arc to look forward to.