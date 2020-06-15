WWE has Jeff Hardy going on a peculiar streak

Jeff Hardy had a very physical encounter with Sheamus at WWE Backlash.

Jeff Hardy couldn't get the job done against Sheamus at WWE Backlash.

Jeff Hardy came up short last night

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus had a hellacious match at WWE Backlash. Even though Hardy gave it his all, he couldn't overcome the Celtic Warrior. The two were involved in a very personal feud that entailed Sheamus framing Jeff Hardy in a hit and run case.

Jeff hardy's streak

After the match between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus ended, WWE Stats & Info's Twitter account noted that Hardy hasn't won a singles match at a PPV in almost two years. The Tweet has been embedded below:

Not counting Kickoff matches, @JEFFHARDYBRAND is still looking for his first 1-on-1 @WWE PPV victory since #WWEBacklash 2018, when he defeated @RandyOrton. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) June 14, 2020

It's surprising to see the veteran not able to pick up a win in singles competition at the big stage.

Build of Sheamus vs Jeff Hardy for WWE Backlash

Sheamus and Jeff Hardy were participants in WWE's Intercontinental Championship Tournament. The tournament was held to crown a new Intercontinental Champion because of Sami Zayn's absence amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the tournament, Jeff Hardy beat Sheamus in the first round, qualifying for the semi-finals against Daniel Bryan. On the day of the semi-finals, Elias was found laying on the ground with a banged-up car in the background. Upon further inspection, it was revealed that the car was registered under Jeff Hardy's name.

Advertisement

While Elias was taken to a nearby medical facility, Jeff Hardy was found unconscious in the bushes at the crime scene, reeking of alcohol and having no memory of how he got there. Since Hardy was unfit to compete, a ten-man Battle Royal was organized to determine who would take his place. Sheamus went on to win the Battle Royal and face Daniel Bryan.

During the match between The Celtic Warrior and The Leader Of The Yes Movement, Jeff Hardy appeared on the ramp and distracted Sheamus. Bryan picked up the win that night. It was brought to our attention that the suspect who left the car after running into Elias had red hair and a red beard. Jeff Hardy immediately set his sights on Sheamus, leading to their clash at WWE Backlash.

There have been reports that suggest the man behind the hit and run case is the former Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn.