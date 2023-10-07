WWE just made a major tease with The Judgment Day and The Bloodline without Roman Reigns' approval

WWE is teasing something big with The Judgment Day and The Bloodline, and it might just indicate the future of the two factions - not something Roman Reigns has planned. While Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day have been dominating proceedings down on RAW, The Bloodline has done the same on SmackDown, even without Roman Reigns appearing regularly.

However, now, the company may have just teased a big alliance between the two dominant factions on their rosters only days before Roman Reigns is set to return. Reigns' return is expected to take place after WWE Fastlane. Given that an immense LA Knight and John Cena team is set to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, it will be interesting to hear what Reigns has to say when he finally returns.

However, there was a better moment on this week's episode of SmackDown that made it even more interesting. This week, The Bloodline went to their locker room, only to find The Judgment Day sitting there. Soon after the two squared up with each other, Rhea Ripley asked to speak with Paul Heyman.

When the two were left alone, they seemed to be talking about a major alliance between the two factions. Ripley even told Heyman that he didn't need Reigns' approval for what she was asking, and that he needed to acknowledge her.

This could lead to further issues between the two, but for now, there appears to be an alliance.

