WWE wasn't keen on pushing Rusev, Arn Anderson reveals what changed backstage

The Bulgarian Brute wouldn't have had the run he did if it wasn't for some strong words from a fellow wrestler.

Rusev was on an undefeated streak for almost a year after his debut on WWE's main roster.

Rusev and John Cena had a deep rivalry

Rusev currently isn't with the WWE anymore as he was one of the many wrestlers who were let go due to the COVID-19 budget cuts. Rusev's was one of the most surprising names that made the list as many fans thought that the Bulgarian Brute was one of the company's top draws. Irrespective of how things have turned out for him, Rusev had an intimidating run back in 2015, and Arn Anderson explained what transpired backstage at the time.

Arn Anderson on Rusev's push in WWE

Arn Anderson, who is a WWE Hall Of Famer and a former producer for the company, spoke about Rusev's 2015 push on his podcast. Recalling the time, Arn Anderson said the following;

"Rusev is another guy that I pushed very hard for and had many conversations with because [WWE] tried to back off on it. The only reason they didn't was because John was in favor of it. Rusev went for a year without getting beat. So the first time he got beat by Cena, it mattered and it meant something." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Back in 2015, a year after Rusev made his debut, The Bulgarian Brute was on an undefeated streak. WWE Superstars such as Big E, R-Truth, Xavier Woods, The Big Show, Jack Swagger and many more fell prey to Rusev before he defeated Sheamus to win his first Championship in the promotion, the United States Championship.

Rusev defended the United States Championship successfully for 146 days, but his reign came to an end at WrestleMania 31 when John Cena defeated him. The loss at the PPV marked Rusev's first pinfall loss on the main roster.

Since then, Rusev has portrayed many gimmicks and formed many alliances such as the one with Alberto Del Rio, Wade Barrett and Sheamus called the League Of Nations. Rusev also briefly allied with Jinder Mahal but one of his most loved alliances and gimmicks came when he partnered with Aiden English during his Rusev Day gimmick.

Before he was let go by the WWE in April, Rusev was involved in a love triangle with his wife, Lana and Bobby Lashley. Recently, WWE dropped that storyline, and now Lana and Rusev can be seen trying out new ventures on social media.