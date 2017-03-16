WWE News: WWE Kids Magazine drops HUGE HINT about Undertaker's future after WrestleMania 33

Like Roman Reigns on Monday, WWE Kids Magazine are also hinting at The Undertaker retiring at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, FL.

Many are suggesting that The Undertaker will be done after WrestleMania 33

What’s the story?

The WWE Kids Magazine, which is a 100% official WWE publication, has dropped a huge hint about The Undertaker’s WWE future after WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn’t know

The Undertaker’s retirement has been a source of speculation for many years, with most believing that he would retire in his home state of Texas last year, in front of 100,000 people.

However, this did not end up being the case, despite the fact it was actually the plan for The Undertaker to lose to Shane McMahon and retire, as we outlined on a prior edition of our “DS Breaking News” show, on our podcast, “The Dirty Sheets.”

The Undertaker decided not to let WrestleMania 32 be his final match and returned to SmackDown in November, shortly after a hip surgery. He was initially slated to face John Cena at WrestleMania 33 but was moved to Raw in January, when Vince McMahon soured on the John Cena vs. The Undertaker match.

It’s has been repeatedly reported by Dave Meltzer, that like Mick Foley, The Undertaker WILL need a new hip soon and once he has that surgery, it will signify the end of his wrestling career.

The heart of the matter

You can see the comment from WWE Kids Magazine below.

The magazine hints at this being Taker’s last WrestleMania

Although the WWE are trying to make money and sell tickets, these things don’t usually happen by accident. Retiring The Undertaker is NOT usually referenced in the build up to his WrestleMania matches.

However, his retirement has now been mentioned by BOTH the WWE Kids Magazine and by Roman Reigns on TV. On this week’s edition of Raw. Roman Reigns told Shawn Michaels the following:

“With all due respect, The Undertaker retired you (Shawn Michaels). And I’m the guy that’s going to retire The Undertaker.”

Michaels came out to give Roman advice going into his match against The Undertaker, however, Roman cockily refused the advice and claimed that he would beat The Undertaker without it.

Roman was certainly acting in a heel-like way in the segment, leading to further speculation that he may actually be turning heel at WrestleMania 33.

What’s next?

WrestleMania goes down in just over 2 weeks time on Sunday, 2nd April, in Orlando, FL.

Some are speculating that Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker could actually close the show if The Undertaker is retiring or if Roman is turning heel or even both. I personally think that the two things have to go hand in hand.

Author’s take

The Undertaker was said to be in a great deal of pain following his short stint in the Royal Rumble. Many speculated about The Undertaker’s future last year when he left his gloves in the ring, a gesture that symbolises retirement in MMA.

I believe that if John Cena had been healthier last year and had taken on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, we would have seen The Undertaker retire 12 months ago. I don’t believe The Undertaker wanted his last match to be a very average Hell in the Cell match with Shane McMahon.

I believe Vince McMahon didn’t have to try too hard to convince The Undertaker to come back for one more WrestleMania showdown either.

The Undertaker is a traditional guy and he will definitely end his wrestling career on his back, looking up at the lights. There can be no doubt. I am told by many sources that this is how The Undertaker is and that is what The Undertaker wants and believes in.

Roman Reigns certainly appears to be the WWE’s chosen guy for the job.

Despite the mixed reactions and his inability to get over as a face, Roman will be pushed regardless. The only question remains is if the WWE are willing to turn Roman Reigns heel in order to freshen him up and then turn him back when they feel he is ready.

I recently wrote an article right here on Sportskeeda, which outlined how you could get Roman over as a babyface, and turning him heel against The Undertaker was an integral part of the piece. You can read the article here.

Despite the fact fans boo Roman Reigns, nobody can deny that he has become one of the best in-ring performers in the world. Long gone are the days when he was considered the weakest wrestler from The Shield.

Over the last two years, beginning with his 2015 WWE Fastlane encounter with Daniel Bryan, Roman has had much better matches than his Shield colleague Dean Ambrose. Roman recently even had a good match with Braun Strowman at this year’s Fastlane.

If The Undertaker is looking to retire and have his final match be a high-quality bout, then Roman Reigns is the perfect guy for it. If The Undertaker is relatively healthy and good to go, then the WWE and The Undertaker can rely on Roman to give The Undertaker the suitable send-off that his career warrants.

