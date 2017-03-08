5 reasons Roman Reigns needs to beat Undertaker at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns beating Undertaker makes the most sense

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy 08 Mar 2017, 08:03 IST

Roman Reigns and The Undertaker seem headed for a match at WrestleMania 33 on April 2.

It hasn’t been made official, but Monday night’s episode of RAW made it pretty clear that Roman Reigns and The Undertaker are set for a match at WrestleMania 33. With Reigns closing the show on his back after a vicious chokeslam from the Deadman, there’s very little reason to doubt that the match will happen, especially considering the two diid the cliche stare at the WrestleMania sign as part of their confrontation. Of course, most WWE fans have seen this match coming at least since Royal Rumble, when Reigns came in at No. 30 and eliminated Undertaker before barking at the Phenom, “This is my yard.”

Most of those same fans are likely balking at this match, mainly because they don’t like the notion of Undertaker losing to Reigns. Given Reigns’ booking history, it’s fair to assume that he would win, but that really shouldn’t be too much of a worry. In fact, there are several reasons that Reigns absolutely should take Undertaker down on a stage where he was once undefeated, regardless of the stakes in play.