WWE Raw Results 6th March 2017, Latest Monday Night Raw winners and video highlights

WWE Raw Results 6th March 2017

Undertaker and Brock Lesnar return, 'Mania matches announced and more.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 07 Mar 2017, 09:42 IST

Goldberg returned to RAW as WWE Universal Champion

RAW took place in the home place of CM Punk, Chicago, IL. The show was absolutely packed and actually a much better show than WWE Fastlane. The show featured a couple of title matches and had some huge implications for Wrestlemania. Let’s get straight to results.

Chris Jericho calls out Kevin Owens

RAW started off with the returning Chris Jericho. Jericho came out to vocal support from the Chicago audience as he gloated about costing Kevin Owens the WWE Universal Championship before calling out Kevin Owens to meet him face to face.

Jericho implored Owens to tell him why he stabbed him in the back. Owens’ reply was that Jericho was never really his best friend. KO added that Jericho was just a tool he used to retain his championship. Owens elaborated that Triple H had told him, on the night he won the WWE Universal Championship, that now that he was champ everyone would have their crosshairs on him.

KO then said that Jericho was a gullible tool who ran out of usefulness when he accepted Goldberg’s challenge in Kevin Owens’ behalf. He then added that Jericho had outsmarted him but he had made a mistake too since he let Jericho walk away on his own two feet after the Festival of Friendship.

Jericho then challenged Owens to a match at Wrestlemania as the crowd exploded in support. Owens’ reply was that he wanted the WWE US Championship to be on the line, which Jericho agreed to. Owens then ran into the ring as Owens and Jericho came to blows.

Joe jumped Jericho from behind as Owens and Jericho brawled. Owens and Joe looked to have the upperhand when Sami Zayn came out with a steel chair. Joe tosses Y2J out of the ring as Joe and KO double-teamed Zayn but Jericho got back up and came at both Joe and Owens with the steel chair, which sent them scampering.