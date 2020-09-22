WWE lawyer reveals Vince McMahon reacted to being sued

Jerry McDevitt, a longtime WWE lawyer, was recently on The Wreslting Inc podcast to talk about WWE's CTE courtroom victory. During the appearance, McDevitt also talked about an extremely funny story surrounding a time when Vince McMahon was being sued.

WWE lawyer recounts funny story of Vince McMahon being sued

Jerry McDevitt talked about how a decision had gone for Jesse Ventura against WWE. David Olson, the lawyer, brought other clients to sue WWE as well, including Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat. McDevitt revealed that the first day they put Linda McMahon through the deposition, before getting to Vince McMahon.

"And the day before he had taken Linda's deposition to find out what she knew about the case and what not, Olson starts off the deposition with Vince. And when Vince goes into a deposition, it's kind of funny because he doesn't do the normal stuff people do where the lawyers usually put their hand out to shake hands and whatnot, and he's very honest. He's like, 'look, I'm not here to be your friend. You sued me. I'm not going to shake your hand. Why would I shake your hand? You sued me,' which is very honest because why would you? And he's chomping on these tic tacs, at the time, like their nails or whatnot, and so Olson says to him, 'well, Mr. McMahon, are you aware that your wife gave a deposition yesterday?' Vince goes, 'yes,' and he's chomping on these tic tacs."

Later, McDevitt also put Vince McMahon through the deposition, but Vince McMahon's answers were something that he was not prepared for.

"And then Olson says, 'and did she talk to you or tell you anything about the deposition?' And Vince goes, 'yes, she did,' and he's chomping on tic tacs. And Olson goes, 'well, what did she tell you?' And Vince says, 'she said you look like a ferret,' and he keeps chomping on these tic tacs. And Olson goes, 'I should have expected something like that from you Mr. McMahon.' And Vince goes, 'hey, listen, you told me I had to tell the truth. I took an oath to tell the truth. You asked me what she said. That's what she said. You look like a ferret,' and I mean he was never the same the rest of the deposition. And we ended up winning the case on summary judgement anyway, but you know, there's a million of those stories I could tell. He's a hoot to work with."