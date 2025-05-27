WWE leaks huge title change in major mistake during RAW

WWE has leaked a major title change during RAW tonight, which is a huge mistake. The leak was obviously an accident and has revealed the outcome of a major match.

Ad

El Hijo del Vikingo and Chad Gable are set to face each other at the Worlds Collide event. The two stars are going to end up in a big match, and as it turns out, it's going to be for a championship, as spoiled by the company earlier today during RAW. Unfortunately, in a huge botch, WWE has leaked a title change.

Currently, El Hijo del Vikingo is not a champion. However, he is going to face Alberto Del Rio for the AAA Mega Championship on May 31. Del Rio is the current holder of the title.

Ad

Trending

Now, WWE has advertised that the title will be on the line when Gable faces Vikingo. This has essentially leaked the result of the AAA Mega Championship match from later in the week. Del Rio is going to lose his title to Vikingo, who will then defend it against Gable at Worlds Collide.

Expand Tweet

Triple H is the one in charge of the booking, so it seems that he has made the call for a title change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More