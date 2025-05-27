WWE leaks huge title change in major mistake during RAW

WWE has leaked a major title change during RAW tonight, which is a huge mistake. The leak was obviously an accident and has revealed the outcome of a major match.
El Hijo del Vikingo and Chad Gable are set to face each other at the Worlds Collide event. The two stars are going to end up in a big match, and as it turns out, it's going to be for a championship, as spoiled by the company earlier today during RAW. Unfortunately, in a huge botch, WWE has leaked a title change.
Currently, El Hijo del Vikingo is not a champion. However, he is going to face Alberto Del Rio for the AAA Mega Championship on May 31. Del Rio is the current holder of the title.
Now, WWE has advertised that the title will be on the line when Gable faces Vikingo. This has essentially leaked the result of the AAA Mega Championship match from later in the week. Del Rio is going to lose his title to Vikingo, who will then defend it against Gable at Worlds Collide.
Triple H is the one in charge of the booking, so it seems that he has made the call for a title change.