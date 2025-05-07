WWE leaves talent in the dark - Reports

WWE is the pinnacle for many professional wrestlers. Every year, the company brings in new talent, looking to bolster its ranks and discover the next big superstar. However, the Triple H-led promotion recently left some talents in the dark.

When saying "left in the dark," it has to do with a set of tryouts WWE recently held during its European tour. Prior to WrestleMania 41, the company had several shows across the continent, including in the UK, where they held tryouts.

The tryouts took place on March 29 at WWE's UK Performance Center and were conducted by Robbie Brookside, Matt Bloom, and Johnny Moss. Even Triple H made an appearance and spoke to the talents in attendance for 15 minutes.

All this and more was revealed to Fightful Select, who recently reported that several UK talents are yet to be informed about how their trials went.

The report also stated that among the numerous talents were a host of athletes with no prior pro wrestling experience. Regardless, neither those with experience nor those without have heard from the company. It will be interesting to see what the results of the tryouts are when they're finally announced.

WWE recently released a number of superstars

While WWE looks to bring in new talent with its tryouts, the company must also be mindful of its roster. It is always good to have a stacked roster, but there are times when some superstars become surplus to requirements, and recently, the Stamford-based promotion let go of several performers.

It was revealed on May 2 that several superstars had been cut from the roster. Chief among them were Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Shayna Baszler, three of the most popular names on the main roster.

The list of releases also included several NXT Superstars such as Jakara Jackson, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade.

It's unfortunate to see so many talented superstars be shown the door. Hopefully, they get back on their feet soon and are allowed to perform and show off their skills and abilities elsewhere.

