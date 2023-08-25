WWE legend has had 25 surgeries in the last 10 years

For years, wrestling has been tagged as "fake," but WWE Superstars and other wrestlers take a toll on their bodies to give fans what they want.

In this wake, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently opened up about the risk he has put his body through in the squared circle, leading to over 25 surgeries in the past decade.

The Hulkster was one of the most popular pro wrestlers in the 1980s. Being a six-time WWE Champion and a two-time Hall of Famer, Hogan spoke a lot about his wrestling career on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

The 70-year-old legend noted that his body has sustained 25 surgeries in the past 10 years. He called out the people who thought "wrestling is fake" because no one knows what a wrestler's body goes through in the ring.

Hulk Hogan recollected that even though former CEO Vince McMahon would determine the results of the matches, whatever happens inside the ring is real and hurts.

"I've had 25 surgeries in the last 10 years. So when people say, 'Hey, you know, the wrestling is fake', it goes right up my a** because at the end of the day, it's predetermined. If you and I were wrestling, Vince is gonna tell us who's gonna win or lose, but all that stuff that happens in the middle, it hurts," Hogan said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Listen to the full podcast below:

Hulk Hogan also spoke about former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

During the same interview, the two-time Hall of Famer noted that when Brock Lesnar cameback to the Stamford-based promotion from UFC, Mr. McMahon wanted him to face Hogan.

The Beast Incarnate competed in UFC from 2008-2011, winning the promotion's Heavyweight Championship. Upon Lesnar's return to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2012, his first match was against John Cena.

However, Hogan said Vince McMahon wanted Lesnar to work with the WWE legend.

"I got him first when he came back from the UFC. I was kind of winding down putting guys over and doing my thing and Vince goes, 'I want you to work with Brock.' I went, 'Okay,'" he added. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

The Hulkster's last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion was during RAW is XXX. Seeing Hulk Hogan make sporadic appearances on WWE programming will always be exciting for the fans.

