WWE legend on 27-year-old star possibly dethroning Roman Reigns for "shock value"

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, has given his take on Roman Reigns' upcoming title defense.

On Saturday, Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022. The Tribal Chief looks unstoppable heading into the contest, while Paul is seemingly the underdog.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray expressed that the possibility of WWE booking Reigns to lose the gold on November 5 makes no sense:

"There is no reason why Logan Paul should beat Roman Reigns. Absolutely not. Not even for shock value — zero [reasons to book the title change at Crown Jewel]. To me, the mainstream media coverage isn't enough to derail Roman's [streak] as champion."

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at the Payback event in August 2020. He has held the title for more than 790 days since then.

Additionally, The Bloodline's leader has been WWE Champion for 210 days and counting. Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April to win the title.

Bully Ray comments on how WWE should book Roman Reigns moving forward

The Tribal Chief's lengthy run as WWE's top champion is "working perfectly" at the moment, according to Bully Ray. The tag team legend wants it to continue unless a challenger can strike a chord with fans as effectively as Roman Reigns.

Ray added:

"If I'm the WWE, I'm looking at it like this with Roman, 'Until somebody can get themselves over (...) or until creative can create a character that gets over to the likes of a Roman, I'm just gonna keep it on Roman the whole time.' Why not? Why can't we get a run that lasts year after year? Now, we run the risk of it getting a little boring and people turning their back on it. But the way they're going right now, it's working perfectly."

Before their Crown Jewel showdown, Logan Paul and Roman Reigns appeared at a press conference in Saudi Arabia. WWE confirmed a big debut during the event, and you can read more about it here.

Which superstar could finally dethrone Reigns, in your opinion? Sound off in the comments section below.

