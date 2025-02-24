WWE legend is finally able to stand after being forced to use a wheelchair for years; was paralyzed

A WWE legend is finally able to stand after being unable to walk and being forced to use a wheelchair for years. He was in a quadriplegic state for a long time as well.

Lex Luger suffered a nerve impingement in his neck that led to paralysis. Even a month after his stroke, he was still in a quadriplegic state. He was able to stand for a short while by 2008, almost a year after his incident. However, the legend was having to use a wheelchair regularly by 2014. He was completely reliant on a wheelchair again by 2021. However, he has been working with DDP on his recovery.

In a video posted by DDP, the WWE legend talked about how DDP told him that the third time was going to be the charm. At the same time, the star was shown in a video, struggling, but able to stand. The video showed him using support to get up and stand, while DDP was trying to help him to stand up without the support at all, encouraging him all the way.

Lex Luger confessed that his relationship with DDP had developed over the years from the point where he was stuck in bed and hardly able to move, to now.

"You can move your legs, your shoulders, that's good! You're moving something. I'm looking back now and how my relationship has evolved with DDP is amazing. He is the guy who would come here and taught me to do DDPY from my bed, it's been amazing. I've done that every morning since I had the ability to do that from my bed. Talk about now, here we are full circle. I've had two big runs at trying to walk and stand and fell too much because my all-in personality is still there. D said, I call Dallas D... D said third time's the charm bro, third time's the charm," said the WWE legend. (5:59 - 7:00)

While the former WWE star has a long way to go before he's back to normal life, DDP is helping him achieve exactly that.

