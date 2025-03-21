WWE legend admits his daughter was emotional after he got assaulted at recent show 

A WWE legend was recently assaulted at a show. He admitted that his daughter was emotional after seeing his condition following the attack.

Matt Hardy has been busy feuding with The Colons and The System in recent weeks. At TNA Sacrifice 2025, Hardy teamed with Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Elijah, and Leon Slater to take on The Colons and The System in a Steel Cage match. After a hard-fought battle, Nic Nemeth and Matt Hardy secured the victory for their team. However, things were about to get worse for the WWE legend.

Shortly after the match concluded, Nic and Ryan Nemeth turned on Hardy and brutally attacked him in the ring. Ryan grabbed a chair and swung at anyone trying to enter the cage. The former WWE star was left in a pool of blood to end the show.

Tonight on TNA Impact, The Hardys addressed the actions of The Nemeth Brothers at Sacrifice. Matt expressed that Nic and Ryan embarrassed him in front of the world. However, what hurt him the most was seeing his daughter cry upon witnessing his bloody face. Hardy then sent a warning that he would send Nic and Ryan home to their parents in much worse condition.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in this storyline.

