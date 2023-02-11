WWE legend aims to take revenge on the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther ahead of SmackDown

WWE legend Rey Mysterio has promised to grab the opportunity to face The Ring General Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther's next opponent for the Intercontinental Championship will be determined on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight on the blue brand, there will be a Fatal Four-Way match, which will feature Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, and Madcap Moss.

In November last year, after a tense match on SmackDown, the 35-year-old WWE Superstar successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against the legendary Rey Mysterio.

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind GUNTHER and Rey Mysterio gave us an absolute clinic this past Friday in the main event of #SmackDown GUNTHER and Rey Mysterio gave us an absolute clinic this past Friday in the main event of #SmackDown 🤌🔥 https://t.co/MEeJuF4L6s

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, Rey Mysterio took to Twitter to assert that he's one step away from redemption and does not fear The Ring General.

"Tonight, another step towards some redemption. I know you'll be watching @Gunther_AUT #Booyaka #SmackDown," Rey wrote.

You can check out the former WWE Champion's tweet below:

The main event match between The Ring General and the veteran turned out to be a David vs. Goliath battle. The Imperium leader was at his ruthless best against Rey Mysterio.

Throughout the contest, the champion consistently outweighed Mysterio, but the former world champion took the battle to the wire before succumbing to defeat.

